Touching phones at the wheel will soon be illegal

Lots of people use their phones on a daily basis, but the devices can lead to lots of accidents on Britain's roads.

Now a new law has banned drivers from even touching their phone when they are driving.

It has been illegal to make a call, text and email when driving since 2003, but using a phone for things like filming, taking photos and scrolling through a music playlist were all still ok because they weren't 'interactive communication'.

The new law means that drivers who touch their phones for any reason when driving could get penalty points or even a fine.

The law will still let drivers pay for things like fast food at drive-throughs

However, people will be allowed to use their phones to pay for things contactless at a drive-through. Cars will have to be stationary and whatever customers are paying for has to be delivered immediately.

Drivers will also still be able to use hands-free devices, like bluetooth headsets.

Using a phone as a navigation app is all good, as long as the driver doesn't touch it whilst the car is moving

Roads minister Baroness Vere, who is charge of making laws which affect roads in the UK, said Britain's roads were "some of the safest in the world", but the new law would be more up-to-date with modern times.

She also called phones "distracting and dangerous" when used by someone who is driving. Changes won't come in until next year and once in place, drivers could get a £200 fine and points on their licence if they break the rules.