Premiere League It's hoped that No Room For Racism can send a clear message that racism is not accepted in the Premiere League

No Room For Racism is the Premiere League's latest push to stop racism in football on all levels.

The campaign has been running since 2019 and is certainly not slowing down in 2020.

It's hoped that the campaign will send a clear message that the league and the clubs in it will not stand for any form of racist behaviour.

As part of the initiative, Premier League players Tyrone Mings, Michail Antonio, César Azpilicueta, Conor Coady, Ben Mee and Kalvin Phillips feature in campaign video, which calls on supporters to 'Challenge it, report it, change it.'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. “We all have a duty” Premiere League No Room For Racism campaign.

The idea is to help encourage fans to stand up and report racism, not let it go unchallenged.

Lots of us don't always realise racism is happening which is something the campaign is trying to draw attention to.

One of the players involved in the campaign, England centre-back, Conor Coady said he grew up in a diverse community but "didn't notice racism" until he was older.

Coady is fully behind the campaign and says that "As footballers we can help with the platform we have, and education is huge when it comes to combating racism and online abuse."

West Ham player, Michail Antonio, is also involved and said "We all have a duty to not only report racism but also to educate younger generations on the issue."

Premiere League Earlier this year, players and match officials agreed to wear a No Room For Racism sleeve badge throughout the 2020/21 season

It isn't just the video, the Premiere League is also putting out educational resources to schools.

It's hoped that these materials will be used to help kids start a discussion about race and racism.

It will be available through the Premiere League Primary Stars to more than 18,000 primary schools.