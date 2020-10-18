play
US election: Triller and Animal Crossing - how the campaign is going online

Last updated at 07:34
joe-biden-animal-crossing.Joebiden.com
Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris are sharing ways to support their campaign in Animal Crossing

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has made an island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to spread awareness of his campaign.

That's right, Joe will be welcoming visitors to Biden Island this week after revealing it in a live stream with KindaFunnyGames.

Joe Biden is a nominee for the Democrat party, and is running against Donald Trump in this year's US election, to decide who will be the next president.

Joe isn't the first US politician to join the Animal Crossing community, earlier this year Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined and has been sharing fruit and leaving messages on people's islands.

a-joe-biden-like-character-on-animal-crossingBiden Campaign
The Biden island even has voting booths!

Samantha Zager, who is Donald Trump's campaign deputy national press secretary didn't seem the think it was such a good idea: "Joe Biden thinks he's campaigning for president of 'Animal Crossing' from his basement.

"The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans."

Donald Trump might not be trying out Animal Crossing, but he is known for his strong presence on social media, in particular on Twitter.

Joe Biden and Donald TrumpGetty Images
Joe Biden will take on the current US president Donald Trump in this year's election

He has now also branched out on to Instagram and TikTok's rival Triller, to try to spread his message to younger voters in the US.

What do you think to politicians getting into gaming? Let us know in the comments below!

