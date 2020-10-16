Spider-Man: Mile Morales has new sidekick, Spider-cat?!

Game Informer This guy is feline the fury of Spider-Man and Spider-cat!

Spider-Man is getting an unlikely new sidekick... a crime-fighting cat!

An exclusive sneak-peak video by Game Informer has revealed that Miles Morales (AKA Spider-Man) can team up with a furry friend to help him fight crime in the new game.

The clip shows Miles rescuing a cat from a group of thieves in a side-quest, who stole him from a local bodega, that's a small convenience shop in New York City.

Game Informer Spider-Man, meet Spider-Man... the cat

When Miles returns Spider-Man (yep that's the cat's name!) to his owner, it unlocks the Bodega Cat Suit, a type of skin which allows Spider-cat to come along on your adventures!

The clip also shows Spider-cat wearing a matching mask, and even delivering a finishing move to a bad guy! Me-OWCH!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS4 and PS5 on 12 November.