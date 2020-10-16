Coronavirus restrictions: Lancashire to move to Tier 3

Getty Images People in Blackpool will be among those affected by the new rules

Lancashire has agreed a deal to move into Tier 3 - the highest level of coronavirus restrictions for England.

It will become the second part of England, after the Liverpool City Region, to go into Tier 3.

The "very high" alert level measures include pub closures and bans on household mixing indoors, in private gardens and most outdoor venues.

Around 1.5 million people will be affected by the new rules, which includes Blackpool, Blackburn, Preston and Lancaster.

What is the tier system?

The new three-tier rules for England started on Wednesday 14 October.

The new system places different areas in England into three tiers - areas with more cases will face further rules.

The three-tier system will classify regions as being at a 'medium', 'high' or 'very high' level of alert. So what do they mean?

Tier three - Very high

The very high alert level is caused when there has been a significant rise in cases, so additional and stricter rules apply.

Places like pubs and leisure centres would have to close and people won't be allowed to travel between areas.

People will not be allowed to mix indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, but retail, schools and universities can stay open. The rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks.

Tier two - High

Areas put into tier two or 'high' level will have added rules meaning people from different homes can only mix outside, as long as the rule of six and social distancing are followed. Pubs and restaurants shut at 10pm.

Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of High Peak now come into this category, as well as Greater Manchester, parts of South Yorkshire, parts of the West Midlands, and north-east England.

On Thursday, London, Essex, York and parts of Surrey, Derbyshire and Cumbria were moved up to Tier 2 and will face tougher measures from Saturday.

Tier one - Medium

This is the lowest level and will cover most of the country. It includes current national restrictions such as social distancing, a 10pm hospitality curfew and a ban on social gatherings of more than six people indoors or outside.