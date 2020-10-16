Takeaway: Which is the best and how often do you get one?

Getty Images

Ok - confession time - how often do you get takeaway food?

Well according to one survey nearly one in three (30%) of under-18s are using food delivery services every week - and one in ten use them several times per week!

Now it's not always strictly 'healthy eating', but getting a chippy tea or a pizza delivery can be a proper treat.

But the toughest decision is... which one to choose?

So it's down to you - the menu apps are out - what are you picking? And lets us know in the comments below what gets your mouth watering and how often you have them.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.