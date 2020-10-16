play
Takeaway: Which is the best and how often do you get one?

Last updated at 07:30
girl eating burger

Ok - confession time - how often do you get takeaway food?

Well according to one survey nearly one in three (30%) of under-18s are using food delivery services every week - and one in ten use them several times per week!

Now it's not always strictly 'healthy eating', but getting a chippy tea or a pizza delivery can be a proper treat.

But the toughest decision is... which one to choose?

So it's down to you - the menu apps are out - what are you picking? And lets us know in the comments below what gets your mouth watering and how often you have them.

