Strictly Come Dancing: The popular dance show is back on our screens!

The new series of Strictly returns tonight

Get your best moves at the ready - Strictly Come Dancing is returning to screens tonight for another series.

A dozen new celebrities will be lacing up their ballroom shoes and hitting the dance floor for series 18!

The launch show will kick off at 7:50pm and feature this year's first ever group dance! Joel Corry and MNEK - whose song Head & Heart reached number one on the UK Singles Chart in July 2020 - will also be performing.

We know who the celebrities and professional dancers are, but who will be dancing with who?

What do we know about series 18 so far?

HRVY, Maisie Smith and Nicola Adams are taking part in this year's show

12 famous faces will be braving the Strictly dance floor this season. Singer HRVY, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and boxer Nicola Adams - who will make up one half of Strictly's first ever same-sex couple - are just a few of the names taking part.

Reality TV star Jamie Laing will also be making his debut after an injury led him to miss out on the show last year.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be back to judge the new class of contestants, although Bruno Tonioli won't be live in the Strictly ballroom. He is currently working on Dancing With The Stars in America and isn't able to travel to the UK because of the coronavirus. He'll be giving his comments via video link.

Professionals Oti, Katya and Diane are all back for this year's series

The professional dancers will grace the Strictly stage once again, including last year's winner Oti Mabuse who nabbed the prize with her celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher. However, not all the professionals will be paired with a celebrity partner.

Nancy Xu, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Neil Jones won't be dancing with one of the contestants, but they've formed their own bubble so they'll be able to perform group dances together.

Professional dancers Graziano Di Prima and Neil Jones don't have partners for this year's competition

There are a few changes to this year's series because of the coronavirus. The show usually runs for 13 weeks, but it'll be slightly shorter than usual to allow the cast and crew to pre-record some parts of the show. The first live show kicks off on Monday 17 October, and it'll be followed by nine more episodes, with the grand final taking place on December 19.

Like previous series, they'll be no eliminations in week one. There will also be no Halloween or Christmas specials this year.

Are you looking forward to the new series? And who do you think should be paired up with who? Let us know in the comments!