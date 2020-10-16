'Bridge of Hope' for world's rarest primate, the gibbon

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden The gibbons cross ropes connecting two areas of forest

With their long arms and legs and their hook-like hands, gibbons are made for swinging from tree to tree.

But when a landslide has torn a gap in the forest, its nearly impossible for them to do so.

It means it can be hard for them to travel to find food or a mate.

But a solution has been found for the rarest primate in the world - a rope bridge connecting the trees.

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden The gibbons live in close family groups

The bridge is in the forests of China's Hainan island, a country where gibbons were once very common.

Now they stay in part of a forest on the island in the South China Sea, staying high up to protect themselves.

However gaps in the forests trees both caused by man and nature mean leave the gibbons forced to come lower to get around, and exposes them to danger.

This bridge brings hope that they can stay up high and travel through the treetops!

Filming in the forest has shown the gibbons are already using the bridge easily.

Some used the ropes as a handrail, others swing by their arms and the most daring walk along it like a tightrope.

Conservation scientists say the 18-metre-long bridge could be an essential lifeline, while the forests are restored to their former glory.

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden Gibbons are known for their loud, haunting calls to mark their territory

Gibbons are critically endangered and are at the risk of becoming extinct.

The more their homes or habitats are destroyed, the smaller their chance of survival.

Conservationist Dr Bosco Chan says the rope bridge should help boost numbers and that since 2003 the number of gibbons has grown.

He said that reforestation - planting new trees and seeds - should be the top priority for saving the gibbons.

"We need to make sure we control poaching effectively, expand lowland forest which is the optimal habitat for gibbons, and keep monitoring the gibbon groups to predict and prevent any threats. "