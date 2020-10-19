'I hope things don't go back to the way they were'

Kids across Northern Ireland have been getting ready for schools to shut again.

They will close for two weeks from Monday 19 October - it means kids will get a two-week break for half-term instead of just one week.

It's as part of tougher rules to try and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

These new restrictions shouldn't last as long as the lockdown back in March, but it has got these pupils in Northern Ireland reflecting on what it has been like being back in class and what they'll miss being off again.