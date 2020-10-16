play
Five things you NEED to know about the US Election

On 3 November 2020, American citizens will go to the polls to elect a President for the next four years.

Will Donald Trump get re-elected or will Joe Biden be asked to takeover? To be honest, we don't really know. No one does, the election is huge and complicated.

However, we do know that if you can understand a few key things, then when the election comes around you are going to understand what is happening and be much more prepared for whatever the result is.

So, check out our video picking out five things you need to know about this year's enormous US election.

