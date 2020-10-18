play
Meet the cats with human lookalikes!

Photographer Gerrard Gethings has an eye for a purr-fect paw-trait - check out these incredible pictures of cats and lookalike humans!
Here we have Elisabeth and Angelique - a Khao Manee. We think Elisabeth's eyeshadow wonderfully captures Angelique's multicoloured eyes. Photographer Gethings had to visit the cats at their home, armed with treats and toys and spent hours trying to capture these furry balls of joy. However it was quite a challenge as some weren't always bothered about their time in the spotlight!
Elisabeth, and Angelique (Khao Manee)@gezgethings
Say hello to Dominic and Merlin - a Blue Tabby Maine Coon. Do you think Dominic has purr-fectly matched Merlin's stern but wise facial expression?
Dominic and Merlin (Blue Tabby Maine Coon).@gezgethings
Arlo looks just like this wet moggy Buttercup!
Arlo and Buttercup (Cream Persian).@gezgethings
Could this be the cutest pairing ever?! Nancy and her feline twin Buttons look almost identical!
Nancy and Buttons (Scottish Fold)@gezgethings
It's Hagrid in cat form! Gunther's beard and long hair make him the ideal lookalike for this exotic longhaired cat called Albert. That snarl is enough to scare off anyone!
Gunther and Albert (Exotic Longhair)@gezgethings
Which photo is cooler? Tobias (human) or Hero (cat)? It's impossible to tell!!
Tobias and Hero (Moggy)@gezgethings
Ok, ok, this one MIGHT have to be our favourite. Marielle and the Silver Maine Coon, Jacques, look so elegant together. We can just see them sauntering off to a swanky party paw in hand!
Marielle and Jacques (Silver Maine Coon)@gezgethings
Matthew meet Hubert, Hubert meet Matthew. But which is which?! It's tricky to tell as those facial expressions are spot on identical! Hubert is the moody feline on the right. Congrats Matthew - you've nailed this look!
Matthew and Hubert@gezgethings
Who would have thought a human could ever have hair as wild as this cat?! This resemblance is incredible!
man and cat@gezgethings
The photographer, Gerrard Gethings, thinks strong cat-human lookalikes are harder to come by than dogs, but we think he's done a pretty amazing job. The white walrus moustache on both these guys is such a great match! And the little furrowed brow - it's too much!
man and cat@gezgethings
Looking at these photos makes us want to jump up and down with our hands in the air! This cat is having a nice big stretch, just like someone having a proper good dance!
cat stretching and man dancing with arms up@gezgethings
We can't deal with those sad eyes! It's almost too much. Have you ever seen a resemblance this iconic?
man and cat@gezgethings

