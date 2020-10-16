More than half of children in poverty in Wales missing out on free school meals

Getty Images

More than half of children in Wales, who live below the UK poverty line, are not entitled to free school meals, according to research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

According to the charity, of the 129,000 school-age children living in poverty in Wales, more than half are not entitled to free school meals, mainly because their parents are in low-paid jobs which means they don't meet the Welsh government rules to get them.

In addition, nearly 6,000 children in Wales are not normally able to access the meals because their families are not able to claim most benefits because they weren't born in the UK.

Benefits are a payment given to people on a low income ,or who are out of work, to help with their living costs.

CPAG want to extend free school meals to all families receiving benefits like Universal Credit and to families who are unable to claim benefits.

What is poverty?

We often hear about children in foreign countries who are living in what's called poverty.

If their families aren't earning very much money, they can miss out on things like enough food, good clothing and a proper education.

But did you know almost 4.1 million children in the UK are living in poverty too?

Deciding who is living in poverty is complicated but at the moment, a child is classed as being in poverty if their family income is less than 60% of the UK average.

What else did the report say?

According to CPAG, the reason that so many children living in poverty in Wales are not eligible for free school meals is because many family's earnings take them just over the threshold.

It's not right that in a classroom of 25 pupils in Wales, 7 children are living in poverty, and 4 of them are not even eligible for free school meals. Alison Garnham , Chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group

That means they are earning just over the amount needed to be able to claim free school meals. CPAG say this excludes more than half of children living in poverty in Wales.

Missing out on free school meals also means missing out on other benefits which helps families buy school uniform, equipment and sports kit.

CPAG wants free school meals provided for all pupils, but say they want money urgently put into: • Giving free school meals to all families receiving universal credit • Extending free school meal provision to families that are unable to claim benefits. This was introduced on a temporary basis during school closures, but the charity wants it to be made permanent. • Introducing universal infant free school meals across Wales. This policy exists in England and Scotland

What does the Welsh government say?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Ensuring the continuation of free school meal provision has been a key priority for the Welsh Government as we have responded to the coronavirus pandemic - allocating £52.7m to support those who need it.

"It is more important than ever, in these difficult times, that we make sure everyone who is eligible for free school meals claims them"

They have also announced a plan to extend free school meals for eligible children during the school holidays.

Alison Garnham, chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group, said: "School should be a happy and inclusive experience for all pupils, but worrying about the cost of eating at school can put a great strain on children and families.

"Providing free school meals is an effective way for the Welsh Government to help hard-up families cope with the financial pressures they are facing."