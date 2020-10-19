play
Watch Newsround

Jacqueline Wilson: 'You don't have to put yourself in a category'

Jacqueline Wilson wrote her first 'novel' when she was nine and since then she has written her 110 books!

For the first time her latest book is about a gay character.

Love Frankie is her most recent children's book telling the story of a teenage girl who falls in love with her best friend.

Gay heroines are not common in children's books but Jacqueline is ready to change that narrative as she told Newsround that she's written many books about girls falling in love with boys, but wants to explore other options.

Shanequa caught up with Jacqueline to understand why she felt that now is the right time.

Watch more videos

Jacqueline Wilson: 'You don't have to put yourself in a category'
Video

Jacqueline Wilson: 'You don't have to put yourself in a category'

How can you make it in the music biz?
Video

How can you make it in the music biz?

Big Q: What would happen if a rocket hit a star?
Video

Big Q: What would happen if a rocket hit a star?

Meet the three kids making a big difference
Video

Meet the three kids making a big difference

'Without these stories about slavery, it’s difficult to make sense of our country today'
Video

'Without these stories about slavery, it’s difficult to make sense of our country today'

'Don't be scared to ask for help if you're sad'
Video

'Don't be scared to ask for help if you're sad'

Comic Relief ditch plastic red noses thanks to school campaign
Video

Comic Relief ditch plastic red noses thanks to school campaign

Your messages on World Teachers' Day
Video

Your messages on World Teachers' Day

Wales lockdown: 'I can’t wait to play football with my friends'
Video

Wales lockdown: 'I can’t wait to play football with my friends'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Black History Month 2020: How slavery shaped Bristol
Video

Black History Month 2020: How slavery shaped Bristol

Captain Sir Tom Moore talks about his new book
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore talks about his new book

Wonderful wordsmiths throughout history
Video

Wonderful wordsmiths throughout history

Blind footballer receives special gift from Messi
Video

Blind footballer receives special gift from Messi

The race for the White House explained
Video

The race for the White House explained

David Attenborough answers kids' questions
Video

David Attenborough answers kids' questions

What's it like going back to school when you are partially sighted?
Video

What's it like going back to school when you are partially sighted?

What is 'repeat dressing' and how can it help the planet?
Video

What is 'repeat dressing' and how can it help the planet?

Meet BGT semi-finalist Sirine
Video

Meet BGT semi-finalist Sirine

Face masks make me feel 'sad and lonely'
Video

Face masks make me feel 'sad and lonely'

Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask
Video

Advice for communicating with deaf people while wearing a face mask

'Be inspired by everything!'
Video

'Be inspired by everything!'

Meet the 10-year-old rock star champion!
Video

Meet the 10-year-old rock star champion!

Top Stories

KIDS

NI school closures: 'I won't miss the homework!'

comments
manchester.

Why are politicians arguing about Greater Manchester?

comments
Tom-Felton-Emma-Watson-Daniel-Radcliffe-Rupert-Grint-Matthew-Lewis

Is a virtual Harry Potter reunion on the way?

comments
Newsround Home