Jacqueline Wilson: 'You don't have to put yourself in a category'

Jacqueline Wilson wrote her first 'novel' when she was nine and since then she has written her 110 books!

For the first time her latest book is about a gay character.

Love Frankie is her most recent children's book telling the story of a teenage girl who falls in love with her best friend.

Gay heroines are not common in children's books but Jacqueline is ready to change that narrative as she told Newsround that she's written many books about girls falling in love with boys, but wants to explore other options.

Shanequa caught up with Jacqueline to understand why she felt that now is the right time.