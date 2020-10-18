play
Have your say: Which dog name is the best?

happy-dog-in-flowersGetty Images

It can be hard to pick the right name for your dog but don't worry if you need some ideas this is the right place.

An animal treat company has put together a list of the top 100 names for dogs.

Barkbox put the list together based on the names of their customers' pets.

The most popular dog name for 2020 came out as Bella, with Luna and Charlie in second and third place.

Doggy top 10
  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Cooper
  6. Max
  7. Bailey
  8. Daisy
  9. Sadie
  10. Lola

Here are the top ten names from the list but do you agree? Rank them in the order you like them to create your own paw-some top 10!

dog-with-confettiGetty Images
Bella means beautiful and that's the top name in this list!

Is your dog's name in the top 10? Which is your favourite name? Let us know in the comments!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • My favourite is probably cooper
    I used 2 hv a goldfish called Cooper tho
    Rip cooper💔😭

  • i really like the name luna

    • fantasticflossingfox replied:
      Same! I put it first, also our school dog's name is luna!

  • My favourite dog name is Coco!

  • My favourite dog name on the list is probably Daisy! 🌼
    I used to have a golden retriever dog called Bertie though! 😊

    🔶🌌🐈Kitty🐈🌌🔶
    ☺️Besties With Everyone ☺️
    🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿#Everyone Matters! 🙌🙌🏻🙌🏼

    • piggypower427 replied:
      awww i love golden retrivers he must have been cute

  • I dont really like dogs !

    • U18915492 replied:
      I completely hate dogs we are on the same side mate dogs they just bark and fight and poop grose.

  • I have a dog
    She is a Labrador called Penny
    Me and my family love her so much! ❤️🐶
    ❤️🍫chocolatelover2009🍫❤️

