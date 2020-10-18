Have your say: Which dog name is the best?

Getty Images

It can be hard to pick the right name for your dog but don't worry if you need some ideas this is the right place.

An animal treat company has put together a list of the top 100 names for dogs.

Barkbox put the list together based on the names of their customers' pets.

The most popular dog name for 2020 came out as Bella, with Luna and Charlie in second and third place.

Doggy top 10

Bella Luna Charlie Lucy Cooper Max Bailey Daisy Sadie Lola

Here are the top ten names from the list but do you agree? Rank them in the order you like them to create your own paw-some top 10!

Getty Images Bella means beautiful and that's the top name in this list!

Is your dog's name in the top 10? Which is your favourite name? Let us know in the comments!