Have your say: Which dog name is the best?

It can be hard to pick the right name for your dog but don't worry if you need some ideas this is the right place.
An animal treat company has put together a list of the top 100 names for dogs.
Barkbox put the list together based on the names of their customers' pets.
The most popular dog name for 2020 came out as Bella, with Luna and Charlie in second and third place.
- Bella
- Luna
- Charlie
- Lucy
- Cooper
- Max
- Bailey
- Daisy
- Sadie
- Lola
Here are the top ten names from the list but do you agree? Rank them in the order you like them to create your own paw-some top 10!
Is your dog's name in the top 10? Which is your favourite name? Let us know in the comments!
I used 2 hv a goldfish called Cooper tho
Rip cooper💔😭
I used to have a golden retriever dog called Bertie though! 😊
She is a Labrador called Penny
Me and my family love her so much! ❤️🐶
