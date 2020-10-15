Wildscreen: Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough to talk at virtual festival

Getty Images

It's the conversation we've all been waiting for... two climate change heavyweights, Greta Thunberg and Sir Attenborough, will be meeting to discuss their thoughts on climate change at Wildscreen, a virtual wildlife film festival.

The festival organisers said it was a "unique chance to hear two of the most influential figures of our time honestly discussing their opinions".

Wildscreen said they were separated "by 77 years in age but united by a shared passion to protect the natural world".

The conversation will take place on 20 October at 7pm.

Due to coronavirus, the event, which normally attracts thousands of people, will be held online and David and Greta will join the festival from their homes in the UK and Sweden.

Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg became famous when she protested outside the Swedish parliament calling on the government to take stronger action on climate change.

Legendary British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David's latest documentary, A Life On Our Planet, issued a warning about the extinction crisis and its effects.

Wildscreen said the pair would ask each other questions about what "we can do to empower ourselves to look after our planet" and would discuss their own experiences of "communicating the impacts humans have and are continuing to make on the environment".

We are so proud that two of the most famous figures in the fight against climate change have agreed to take time out of their exceptionally busy schedules to appear at Wildscreen Festival 2020. Sue Martineau , from Wildscreen

The festival celebrates the work of wildlife photographers, filmmakers and conservationists and takes place from 19 October until 23 October.