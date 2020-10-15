Space news: First ever space petrol station to be built in UK

play
The first ever space "petrol station" will be built in the UK as part of a project to support Nasa's next Moon missions.

The idea is that station will help refuel the Lunar Gateway - a space station that will orbit the Moon and serve as a communication and science laboratory - using xenon and other chemicals as fuel.

Aerospace company Thales Alenia Space will build the chemical refuelling station which is due to be launched into space in 2027.

The announcement is part of a big deal between the UK Space Agency and Nasa and that will help prepare for for future space missions.

Nasa's Artemis mission plans to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024, and the UK will contribute £16 million for the first phase of its design.

What is the Lunar Gateway?
Lunar gatewayNASA

One of Nasa's most ambitions plans is to build a space station that will float in orbit around the Moon.

The lunar space station is expected to play a major role in the Artemis Moon landing programme.

It will act as a base for missions to the Moon's surface and will ultimately be used as a stepping stone for the first human mission to Mars.

UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway said: "Creating the first ever space fuel station on British soil is yet another example of how we are leading the world in space innovation, especially as this incredible project will be vital for future exploration of the Moon and Mars."

