European Space Agency hopes to inspire with latest plans

Getty Images Did you know? In 1969 Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon

The European Space Agency, ESA, is hoping to inspire people with news of their latest plans in outer space.

They have signed an official agreement, called a contract, to build a service module for Nasa's Orion spacecraft, which hopes to send people to the moon in 2024.

They are also developing technology for unmanned mission to Mars.

The ESA have also said that missions like these are important in hard times, to bring people optimism and something to look forward to.

Getty Images This is Nasa's Orion spacecraft

The ESA will work with Airbus, who design and make planes, helicopters, satellites and more, to create the new space technology.

Together a team in the UK are working on developing a rover that will land on the surface of Mars and collect samples from the surface of the planet.

It's hoped that a spacecraft, being designed in France, will then bring these samples back to earth to be studied.

Getty Images Did you know? Mars is called the 'red planet' because iron minerals in the Martian soil oxidize, or rust, causing the soil and atmosphere to look red.

Asked why exploring space is so important, ESA's director of human and robotic exploration David Parker said:

"Solving big challenges, working together, inspires the next generation. Young people are inspired, maybe to go into space, maybe to go to science, maybe just to do something completely different, but be stretched, inspired by the possibilities of space exploration."

With these latest plans approved Dr Parker says that he thinks 'it is really important for all of humanity, especially at the moment, to have an optimistic future in mind'.

Are you inspired by plans of voyages to outer space? Let us know in the comments!