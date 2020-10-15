Whitehouse reveals Barron Trump had coronavirus

Getty Images Barron Trump and his mum Melania

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son, has had coronavirus, the Whitehouse has revealed.

The First Lady Melania Trump said her "fear came true" when she found out that he had the virus, but that he remained well and did not show any symptoms.

The 14-year-old has since tested negative.

Both Donald and Melania tested positive and were unwell earlier this month, with the President spending some time in hospital.

But talking about his son's experience of the illness, Donald Trump said: "I don't even think he (Barron) knew he had it".

The news was revealed when the First Lady wrote an article about her experience with coronavirus on the Whitehouse website.

In it she said: "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together."

Mrs Trump also said the biggest part of her recovery was "the opportunity to reflect on many things - family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are".