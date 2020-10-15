Glitter-free Christmas: Morrisons and others to ditch glitter

Getty Images Would you consider a 'plastic free' Christmas?

Morrisons, Waitrose and John Lewis have said they won't be using glitter in their own-brand Christmas products this year.

Glitter is made from tiny pieces of plastic which doesn't break down and can end up in the environment harming animals and marine life.

Plastic pollution is a big contributor to climate change.

Supermarkets have been trying to reduce the amount of plastics they use and this is another step towards helping the planet.

Morrisons have said would they will be completely removing glitter from all of its own brand Christmas ranges including cards, crackers, wrapping paper, present bags, flowers, plants and wreaths.

They've also removed all plastic from their own brand crackers which will contain only only paper, metal or wooden toys.

They've said that these changes will continue after Christmas too.

It doesn't stop with Morrisons, John Lewis and Waitrose have said:

"All own-brand cards, crackers, wrapping paper, gift bags are now 100% glitter-free."

Waitrose have also said they are working to make all their own brand packaging widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by 2023.

Why is it so important?

Between 4 and 12 million tonnes of plastic waste makes its way into the ocean every year.

The plastic breaks down into smaller pieces which are toxic and animals eat it.

The animals can get seriously hurt and sometimes die.

As more people learn about how harmful glitter can be, pressure grows on the supermarkets get to get rid of it.

What else is being done?

There are lots of other supermarkets doing things to help with plastic pollution.

Boots have said they are getting rid of all plastic packaging from Christmas gifts.

That would take out 2,000 tonnes of plastic from its ranges.

Asda have said this year they will be launching their very first sustainable Christmas range.

Tesco will only use edible glitter, that can break down more easily and not harm the environment,

Sainsbury's have said: "customers will find no glitter on our Christmas cards, wrapping paper or gift bags."

Tony Bosworth from environmental group Friends of the Earth added:

"People can still enjoy the festive season without the glitter and pointless packaging that add to the waves of plastic pollution that pour into our environment every year and threaten our wildlife...we must go much further to end the scourge of plastic pollution" and called for the UK government to set targets for firms to phase out the use of unnecessary plastic.