What has been missing from the Quality Street tin?

Last updated at 06:50
Quality Street.Nestle

What's your favourite treat in the Quality Street tin?

The iconic chocolate providers are under fire after customers on social media noticed that some of the sweets have been missing.

"Where are the Chocolate Caramel Brownies?! My 8 year old son is devastated," wrote one.

Another customer complained they had been given extra Orange Cremes.

A spokesperson for Nestle - who make Quality Street - said production at the company's factory has been badly affected during coronavirus lockdown, resulting in a narrower range in some tins.

However, they also stressed that the overall weight of the product being sold hasn't changed and that more recent boxes contain the full chocolate allocations.

The limited edition Chocolate Caramel Brownies were removed from production for four weeks earlier this year.

When the lockdown was at its height, a number of factory workers were shielding or looking after children, which was why Nestle made the change.

We want to know what your ultimate chocolate flavour is and why. Vote below and let us know why you went for it in the comment section.

  • I am vegan.

  • I wish all this corona would stop

  • I think there isn't enough strawberry or orange cremes! I think of them as bonfire night in my mouth! xx

  • I love fudge fingers!

  • Yumm feed me chocolate 😋

  • Hopefully I would discover different flavour .❤️🍭

  • I hadn't realised some had been missing as I've not had a Quality Street in ages!

