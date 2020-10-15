Rashford praises Welsh plan for free school meals

Getty Images

The Welsh government has announced plans to provide free school meals for all school holidays up to and including Easter 2021.

The government will spend £11 million to make sure free school meals are provided during every school holiday.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has campaigned for more help for schoolkids during school holidays, said the plan, "will have a significantly positive impact on children".

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams says she hopes it provides, "some reassurance in these times of uncertainty".

Marcus Rashford has been campaigning for food vouchers for children. He successfully appealed to the UK government to change it's mind about free meals vouchers during the summer holidays.

After Marcus spoke out about the issue, the government listened and changed it's mind. It then continue its food voucher scheme in England during the summer holidays.

Marcus spoke about the Welsh governments announcement: "Holiday provision is vital to stabilising households during the school closures, given the devastating effects of COVID-19."

He added: "Having this framework in place for the foreseeable future will have a significantly positive impact on children who are struggling to engage in learning due to anxiety and fear, not to mention the noise of their rumbling stomachs."