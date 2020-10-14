Little Mix The Search postponed after positive coronavirus test

Talent show Little Mix The Search won't be on TV this weekend after "a small number of people" involved in the show tested positive for coronavirus.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme," the producers said in a statement.

"There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

They say hope to be back on air on Saturday, 24 October.

What has happened?

The team said those who have tested positive are now self isolating.

They have not revealed who has tested positive or how many but they did confirm that Little Mixers Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne were not among those affected.

Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Perrie and Jade are judges and mentors on the show

Other shows affected by coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing starts this weekend, with the launch show recorded last week.

Contestant and singer HRVY tested positive for coronavirus 10 days before the recording, but he has now been given the all clear to perform.

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas Special also postponed their filming because at least three crew members tested positive.

Little Mix: The Search

All the bands have now been chosen.

Around two million viewers have been watching the show each week.

The winning band will get to join Little Mix on their next tour.

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne said the show is different to other talent shows and they wanted to support the acts on the programme.

Us girls have been through it, we've been in their shoes and auditioned before. We've been successful - we've lived it. We can help them and guide them, and hopefully they can follow in our footsteps in terms of success." Leigh-Anne

Will you miss watching the show this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.