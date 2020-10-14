Angelina Jolie and Amnesty release book about children's rights

Getty Images

Film star Angelina Jolie is releasing a book for teenagers so they understand their rights.

The book is called Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) and it aims to teach young people about their rights, and to teach them where to go for help if their rights are violated.

It will highlight the rights laid out in the UN Convention on Rights of the Child.

This is a treaty with a set of promises to children to meet their basic needs signed by 140 countries around the world, including the UK and the USA.

Getty Images

Angelina has written the book with help of child rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren QC.

The Malficent star hopes the book will help children "the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them," particularly on issues such as racism and climate change.

"Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight. But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live."

We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them. Amnesty, Geraldine and I hope to get these books into the hands of young people, and for them to be a guide that they can carry with them and use. Angelina Jolie

The book is aimed at children aged 13 and older and sets out how rights apply in the real world in relation to real issues such as freedom of expression, gender and racial equality and health.

It includes real life stories from child activists who have fought to make a difference, as well as a guide for children on how to claim their rights through campaigning, protesting and educating themselves.

Nicky Parker, of Amnesty International said: "We at Amnesty are delighted to work with Angelina Jolie, Geraldine Van Bueren and young people from around the world to create this powerful book."

"This book empowers young people with the facts and the tools they need to stand up for themselves and each other."