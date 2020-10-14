Schools in Northern Ireland to close for two weeks over half term

PA Media

Schools in Northern Ireland will shut for at least two weeks from Monday 19 October.

The closure will include the half-term holiday to reduce the impact on education.

The changes are being brought into force in the country as part of what is being called a four-week "circuit breaker" lockdown, where some businesses have also been told to close temporarily, to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Northern Ireland executive says schools will be shut until Monday 2 November, and the closure will be reviewed after the two week break.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people. The Executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly."

What is a 'circuit breaker' lockdown?

Northern Ireland politicians have said they do not want to see a return to a situation where schools are closed for long periods of time

It's a short, set period of maybe two or three weeks, where tighter restrictions are brought in with the idea of breaking up a the spread of coronavirus cases.

This type of lockdown could see schools close temporarily as well as some businesses.

It should result in cases falling - as they did over the summer during national lockdown - but how far they drop would be uncertain and would depend on how strict the rules were were.

It's being called a 'circuit breaker' because it's comparing the virus spread to electricity current, when you cut the power cable, the hope it is that the spread will stop.

The government's scientific advisory group, Sage, has said a circuit break could have "similar levels of effectiveness" to the spring lockdown - but the shorter period would mean the overall effect would be more limited.

A temporary lockdown was used in New Zealand and a similar method was used by the government in Singapore where a lockdown was imposed for a month and later extended to two months.

Why is it happening in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland has seen a significant rise in cases recently and Ms Foster says the country needs to "reach a different place on both the numbers and on getting back to the basics of social distancing.

"I know everyone will want to work with us on that. Small acts can have large and important contributions"

Derry and Strabane council area has seen some of the highest infection rates in the UK in the last week

Under the new rules: •Schools will close for two weeks over half term •Current restrictions on people from different houses mixing indoors will stay the same - at the moment, people who live in separate houses can only meet inside if they are part of a social bubble and gatherings in gardens are also limited to six people from no more than two households. •Shops will stay open but pubs and restaurants will shut to customers for four weeks from Friday - although takeaways will still be allowed to deliver food. •Indoor sport involving people from different houses has been stopped •Places of worship can be visited as long as people follow the rules on wearing masks.

In a social media video Ms Foster said the executive would financially support those affected by further restrictions "as best we can".

Could a 'circuit breaker' happen in other parts of the UK?

In Wales the First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh government is "planning very seriously" for a circuit breaker lockdown "should it be necessary". However it's unclear whether the plans would be similar to Northern Ireland with schools closing.

The leaders of the UK nations: Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

In England, Boris Johnson has introduced a new tier system of restrictions to deal with the spread of coronavirus but the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer says he wants the UK government to introduce a circuit breaker lockdown.

Meanwhile, the First Minister for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says she plans to introduce her own tier system for Scotland.