Kilimanjaro: Hundreds of volunteers help control blaze

College of African Wildlife Management, Mweka/Reut The fire has been burning since Sunday October 11

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze that has broken out on Africa's tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania.

Dry weather and strong winds made the fire on the mountain hard to put out, but as the weather has settled, authorities say that the fire is coming under control.

Hundreds of local people joined firefighters in tackling the blaze.

It is thought that it may have been started when a fire lit to warm up food for tourists got out of control.

Flames could be seen from the town of Moshi, 19 miles (30km) away.

The College of African Wildlife Management, which is based near the mountain, sent 264 of its students to help put the fire out.

Alex Kisingo, deputy head of the college, said: "The fire could have been contained earlier but the mountainous fire is very tricky."

Tanzania National Parks Lots of people have been trying to help contain the fires

Mount Kilimanjaro is a very popular destination for climbers and around 50,000 reach its summit every year.

It's the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, at nearly 6,000m or 20,000ft above sea level.

In 2019 a team of celebrities, including Jade and Leigh-Anne from Little Mix, took on the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

Getty Images Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano made up of 3 volcanic cones: Shira, Mawenzi and Kibo.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority, who look after the mountain, say: "The fire is now under control and we are ensuring that climbing activities are not affected."