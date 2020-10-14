I Can See Your Voice: What we know about new BBC singing show

With BGT over if you are worrying about missing your dose of TV fun, then don't worry.

Not only is Strictly coming back but the BBC is launching a new family singing show.

I Can See Your Voice will see a panel of celebrities help contestants guess from a line up of strangers, who can and can't sing.

The twist is that they have to guess, without hearing them sing first!

Getty Images Host Paddy McGuinness

The show will be hosted by Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness.

Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond will join Jimmy Carr on the celebrity panel as well as a new guest pop star every week.

Contestants will face a mixed line up of strangers with people who can and can't sing.

The people who can't sing will be known as 'imposters'.

The singers and imposters will take part in a round of lip-sync challenges.

"I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn't come any more silly, crazy or fun than this. Jimmy Carr , Panelist

Getty Images Amanda Holden has been a judge on BGT since 2007, so she knows her stuff

They will offer clues to the celebrity panel who will help the players decide who they think is the singer.

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the pop star to reveal whether they can or can't sing.

If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter gets the prize!

Amanda Holden, who is already a judge on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, said: "I've seen first-hand over my many years as a judge how acts can shock you with an incredible voice."

Getty Images Alison Hammond will be on the celebrity panel

Alison Hammond added: "I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part.

"I'm a good judge of character and reckon I'll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!"

South Korean TV shows

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

Like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean show that has been sold in over 10 countries including Germany and the USA.

The show's boss Amelia Brown, says: "I Can See Your Voice is the ultimate play-along game the whole family can take part in. It's fun, comical and full of heart and we can't wait to get stuck in and work with the BBC to bring this successful format to the UK."