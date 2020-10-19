WSL: Miedema breaks goal record, scoring 52 goals in 50 games
Arsenal's Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema has got her name in the WSL record books with her incredible goalscoring - so we've gone back to look at five other key times she's totally smashed it
The Arsenal striker broke the all-time goalscoring record with a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. Incredibly, the 24-year-old has scored 52 goals in just 50 WSL games. That works out at 83 minutes-per-goal! She also holds the record for the most WSL goals in a season, scoring 22 in 2018-19.
Vivianne Miedema made her senior debut aged just 15, becoming the youngest player in the Eredivisie Vrouwen, the top-flight of Dutch women's club football. She played for SC Heerenveen, scoring 39 goals in the 2013-14 season and winning the top-scorer award.
The Dutchwoman is also pretty used to winning trophies. Miedema played for Bayern Munich from 2014-17 and won the Bundesliga twice (2015 and 2016) with the German side. The 2015 title win with Bayern was their first since 1976. She then moved to Arsenal in 2017 and won the WSL with the North London team in 2019.
And it's not just in club football where she excels. At international level, she also won the Euros in 2017 with the Dutch team. No other player, man or woman, has scored more international goals for the Netherlands than Miedema. She's scored 69 goals in 89 appearances.
In December 2019, Miedema played a huge part in the biggest win in the history of the WSL. Arsenal beat Bristol City 11-1, with Miedema scoring six and setting up four other goals. She broke her own FA WSL record for goal involvements in a single game, which was set in September 2018 when she scored three and had two assists against Liverpool.