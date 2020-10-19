Diversity: Why you might find a new 50p in your pocket

The Royal Mint

Around two-and-a-half million coins celebrating the contributions ethnic minority communities have made to the UK will enter circulation on Monday.

They feature the words "Diversity built Britain" and have a geodome shape to represent connection and strength.

The Royal Mint, which makes all the UK's coins, was commissioned to make it by the UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak who worked with We Too Built Britain campaign, which supports fair representation of the contributions of ethnic minority communities.

Royal Mint Dominique Evans came up with the new coin's design

Royal Mint and Chancellor Rishi Sunak say they want to feature a more diverse range of people on money in he future.

Designer Dominique Evans designed the coins, using her mixed-heritage background as inspiration for the design.

She said: "When designing this coin, I began by thinking about the people who inspire me and what diversity has meant in my life. I believe that no matter where you are born, we all belong under the same sky and this was the starting point of the design.

"The background of the coin features a geodome with a series of interconnecting lines and triangles that form a network. Each part is equal, and symbolises a community of connection and strength."