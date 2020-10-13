play
Cristiano Ronaldo: star to miss Portugal game after coronavirus test

Last updated at 15:54
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news has come from Portuguese Football Federation who say that CR7 is "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

But it means he'll miss Portugal's match against Sweden in a Nations League game on Wednesday.

Ronaldo posted a selfie with the Portugal squad on social media on Monday night with the caption "United on and off the field!"@Cristiano/Twitter
It's an extra blow for Portugal as Cristiano is the team captain and became the first European player to score 100 international goals in men's football when his side beat Sweden in their previous Nations League fixture in September.

As a result of his period of quarantine, Ronaldo is also set to miss matches for his club Juventus in the Italian league and also in the Champions League.

  • I hope he Gets better! I feel sorry if People have Co-vid19 it must be horrible

