Watching nature programmes can boost your mood, research suggests

Do you feel happier when you watch nature programmes?

According to a new study watching nature programmes can uplift people's mood and reduce boredom levels from being indoors.

The research, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, found that those who watched nature shows in virtual reality had even larger benefits including positive feelings and increased their connection to the natural world.

During the experiment participants were first asked to watch a boring video where a person describes their job at an office.

Then the participants watched scenes of underwater coral in three different ways; on TV, using a VR headset using 360 degree video and using a VR headset using computer generated interactive graphics.

The results found that all methods of watching the underwater coral reduced feelings of sadness and boredom.

However the interactive VR experience increased participants' happiness and strengthened how connected people felt to nature.

Our results show that simply watching nature on TV can help to lift people's mood and combat boredom. With people around the world facing limited access to outdoor environments because of coronavirus-19 quarantines, this study suggests that nature programmes might offer an accessible way for populations to benefit from a 'dose' of digital nature. Nicky Yeo , Lead researcher

The researchers of the study hope these finding could help people who might facing spending long periods at home.

The team worked with BBC Natural History Unit and used scenes from the Blue Planet series to play to participants.