Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wrote a letter to 11-year-old fan about anxiety, saying "I get nervous"

Last updated at 10:48
lewis-with-his-framed-letterMilena Balfe
Klopp told Lewis "please be positive about yourself and look forward to the brilliant time that I know that you will have growing up."

11 year-old football fan Lewis wrote a letter to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, and got a personal reply!

Lewis said in his letter that he had been anxious about moving from primary school to high school, so someone suggested he should write to one of his heroes for advice.

As a Liverpool football fan, Lewis decided to write to the team's manager, Jurgen Klopp, not expecting any sort of reply.

But, he did get a reply - and it was from Klopp - especially for Lewis.

What did Klopp's letter say?
letter-from-jurgen-kloppMilena Balfe
Klopp wanted Lewis to know that Liverpool will always be behind him

The Liverpool boss began his letter by saying: "Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous."

He also told Lewis that he didn't need to worry about "bad things happening" and shared that he had felt bad about losing finals, but with help from his family and friends he could keep going.

The letter now sits on Lewis' desk, framed and ready to give him encouragement when he needs it most.

Lewis' mum said: "If he does get anxious, I hope he will read what Klopp told him and it will help."

jurgen-KloppGetty Images
Klopp told Lewis that his support means a lot to the team
Is Klopp the ultimate pen pal?

This isn't the first time Klopp has written back to a football fan.

In February 2020, 10-year-old Daragh from Donegal in the Republic of Ireland wrote him a letter asking him to stop Liverpool from winning so often.

letter-from-jurgen-klopp@btsportfootball
Klopp replied to Daragh in Febuary 2020

Daragh is a Manchester United fan and wanted his team to have a shot at winning the league so asked Klopp to 'make Liverpool lose'.

Although he didn't agree to let his team lose, Klopp did tell Daragh that Man United were lucky to have him as such a dedicated fan.

