Premier League: What is the 'Project Big Picture?' plan?

Getty Images Liverpool won the 2019/2020 Premier League title

There have been some new proposals to reform English football, and they're pretty huge.

A lot of football clubs are having major financial difficulties because so much money usually comes from ticket sales, and with no fans allowed in stadiums to watch games, clubs are missing out on that money.

The idea has originated with officials at Liverpool and Manchester United - the two most successful clubs in English football, and two of the biggest teams in the world.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says it is in the best interest of clubs. His job is to look out for clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

We've taken a look at the new plans and have made a list of five major effects the reforms would have.

1. There's more power for the big clubs

Liverpool and Manchester United have created the plan, and although no other clubs have publicly supported it so far, it would mean more power for the big clubs.

Nine Premier League clubs would be given special status in the plan - the 'big six' (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) plus Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

These clubs will be given 'special voting rights' on certain issues, based on their extended runs in the Premier League.

West Ham have announced today that they're very much against the plan.

2. It makes it harder for clubs to reach the Premier League

The Premier League would be cut from 20 to 18 clubs, with the Championship, League One and League Two each retaining 24 teams.

Each season the bottom two teams in the Premier League would be relegated automatically.

The 16th-placed team would compete to keep their place in a play-off with the third, fourth and fifth finishers in the Championship.

Getty Images Norwich City got relegated from the Premier League in July 2020

3. More money goes to the English Football League (EFL)

If this plan went ahead, more money would go to the EFL. A £250m rescue fund would be immediately made available to them.

In the future, EFL clubs would get 25% of all future TV deals the Premier League makes.

But there is a catch...

Getty Images Man City won the League Cup in March 2020

4. Goodbye to the League Cup

The proposal includes a plan to scrap the League Cup (known as the Carabao Cup at the moment) and the Community Shield.

This would mean there were fewer games in the calendar - though, many doubt that means players will have more time to put their feet up.

It is thought the biggest clubs could be hoping to play more lucrative European matches.

Getty Images The new plans are not good news for the Premier League...

5. Less power for the Premier League

The Premier League are not massive fans of these new proposals - mainly because it means less power for them.

They think the plan as a bit of a power-grab. One Premier League source has told BBC Sport that it's a "takeover attempt, rather than a rescue package."

That's because the biggest clubs will have more power to make decisions on TV rights and financial rules.