Gal Gadot joins up with Wonder Woman crew for new Cleopatra film

Getty Images Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is trading in her knee high boots for an Egyptian crown.

The actress famous for playing Wonder Woman has been cast as Cleopatra - the legendary ruler of Egypt two thousand years ago.

And for fans of Wonder Woman, this film is one to get excited about: Patty Jenkins will direct the new Cleopatra film, just like she the Wonder Woman films.

There are reports that Gal Gadot even had a role in pitching the idea for the new film, including getting on video calls to pitch the film to bosses at film studios.

Getty Images

Who was Cleopatra?

Cleopatra was the last Pharaoh of Egypt. Stories from the time suggest she died after she was bitten by a snake.

With her death, Egypt became part of the Roman Empire, run from Rome in Italy.

Cleopatra was linked to leader of the Roman Empire Julius Ceaser, but also lead her nation's army in battles against Rome.

Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Cleopatra in film

The story of Cleopatra is one that has been told many times before.

There was a film made in 1963 that stared Elizabeth Taylor. It was hugely popular receiving nine Oscar nominations.

That movie was the most expensive film ever made, at the time. It cost so much that it almost put film studio 20th Century Pictures out of business. Thankfully for them, it was massively popular at the box office.