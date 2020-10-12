LeBron, Rafa or Hamilton - who's the goatiest GOAT?

Getty Images LeBron James, Rafa Nadal and Lewis Hamilton all had BIG days on Sunday...

Sunday was big day for men's sport.

Whether it was LeBron at DisneyWorld, Rafa at the French Open or Lewis Hamilton in Germany, it was a busy day for sportsmen who like to set records.

From now on we will refer to Sunday 11 October as GOATday. Possibly.

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of Formula 1 victories, Rafa Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles and LeBron James led the LA Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade.

So the question is... which GOAT is THE greatest of all time (or GOATday at least)? Cast your GOAT vote below.

Or if you think we should be paying a bit more respect to Michael Jordan, Roger Federer and Michael Schumacher, let us know in the comments.

