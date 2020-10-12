LeBron, Rafa or Hamilton - who's the goatiest GOAT?

Sunday was big day for men's sport.
Whether it was LeBron at DisneyWorld, Rafa at the French Open or Lewis Hamilton in Germany, it was a busy day for sportsmen who like to set records.
From now on we will refer to Sunday 11 October as GOATday. Possibly.
Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of Formula 1 victories, Rafa Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles and LeBron James led the LA Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade.
So the question is... which GOAT is THE greatest of all time (or GOATday at least)? Cast your GOAT vote below.
Or if you think we should be paying a bit more respect to Michael Jordan, Roger Federer and Michael Schumacher, let us know in the comments.
