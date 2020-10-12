Virtual high school tours: Are they working for you?

Getty Images

It's that time of year when Year 6 students are starting to wonder what might come next.

That means thinking about which secondary schools they will go to.

As part of choosing that school, many pupils usually go to open evenings. This gives them a chance to meet some of the staff and get a look around the different options in your area.

It can be a really fun evening, can help you decide which school you like and also can help settle those nerves about what high school will be like.

But getting a tour of a secondary school is proving really difficult with coronavirus restrictions, so many schools have found a solution: going virtual.

Government guidance leaves it to schools to decide how they do it but officials do recommend that they think of alternatives to face-to-face, open events.

For some schools that means an assembly on video call and videos showing pupils the layout of the school

So we want to know what your experience is of this? Have you taken a virtual tour, did it work for you? Has it helped you choose where you want to go next?

Have your say in our vote and let us know what you think in the comments below.

