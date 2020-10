These common pipistrelle bats have been getting some special care from a human surrogate mum.

Wildlife groups say they had to rescue record numbers of baby bats, who fell out of their roosts. during this summer's heatwave.

Experts at the Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, in England believe severe changes to the weather during birthing season had a big impact on the little mammals.

But no need to worry… "Bat Mum" to the rescue. Take a look.