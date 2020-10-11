play
BTS: 100 million fans watch virtual Map of The Soul ON:E concert

Last updated at 09:24
More than 100 million fans have tuned in to watch a virtual BTS concert.

Called Map of The Soul ON:E, the online concert was created as a way to connect with fans, after the group had to cancel their world tour this year because of coronavirus.

Initially the group were going to hold an small in-person show with a limited audience, however the South Korean government has recently brought in even tighter social distancing measures, so this would not have been possible.

As the band performed, a wall of screens behind them showed the thousands of fans joining them virtually from around the world, waving light sticks.

"You're not here but I feel you here, as if I can hear your chants, and next time let's really be here together," said vocalist V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung.

It is thought as many as 114 million people watched the virtual concert on Saturday.

The band gave a special performance of their new song Dynamite at the MTV VMA awards.

BTS released Dynamite, their first song completely in English, in August, where it clocked up more than 98.3 million views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

The band also released a series of online videos earlier this year to help their fans to learn Korean during lockdown.

This isn't the first time BTS have streamed a concert for fans to watch online.

Last year the band broke records when they performed at Wembley arena in the UK to a packed crowd of 120,000 fans, and 140,000 online fans over two days.

