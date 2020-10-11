Britain's Got Talent final: Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Jon Courtenay wins

BGT/Syco/Twitter

Piano-playing comedian Jon Courtenay has won this year's Britain's Got Talent.

He made it to the top three, along with choir Sign Along With Us who came second, and comedian Steve Royal who finished in third place.

Jon was Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act, and has become the first ever Golden Buzzer act to win the final of the show.

He will receive £250,000 and will get the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

"This morning for the first time, this sounds really dramatic and I literally, woke up with an idea for a song for the Royal Variety Performance," said Jon "I wrote it down and I tried not to think about it as being a sign because as I say it would be too much pressure," he added.

BGT/Syco/Twitter The top five finalists were chosen by the judges, and the bottom five were voted for by the public.

For his final performance Jon played the piano and sang a funny song about family, coronavirus and the little things that make you happy.

In an interview afterwards Jon thanked the public who voted for him saying: "You just made my life, thank you for voting, I owe you everything".

The final also featured a huge performance from more than 60 musical theatre stars, from shows like Mary Poppins, The Phantom Of The Opera and Les Miserables.

Competing alongside Jon for the crown were nine other finalists.

Did you know? Half of this year's finalists were magicians!

Comedian Steve Royal, dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine, magician Magical Bones and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid were chosen by the judges from the semi-finals.

Magical father and son duo James and Dylan, magician Damien, choir Sign Along With Us, and young magicians Jasper and Aidan were voted for by the public.

