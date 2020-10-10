play
Disney: Ewan McGregor confirms new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Last updated at 13:56
obi-wan-kenobi.Lucasfilm
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan

Actor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that a new Star Wars series about Obi-Wan Kenobi is on it's way.

Ewan played Obi-Wan Kenobi, a legendary Jedi master, in the Star Wars films: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

The actor confirmed that a spin-off TV series about Obi-Wan would be happening in an interview on the Graham Norton Show.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," said Ewan. "It's not all (about) me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year."

The series will take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and 11 years before A New Hope, in a time where the Jedi Order has been all but wiped out.

Ewan confirmed there will be six episodes of the show, and after a delay from coronavirus, may be released some time in 2021-22.

Last year Disney released another Star Wars prequel series - The Mandalorian - which follows the story of baby Yoda.

The second series of The Mandalorian will arrive onto Disney+ later this month.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

