Disney movie Soul won't be released in cinemas

Last updated at 17:15
SoulDisney/Pixar

Disney Pixar's animated film Soul is one of the latest Hollywood movies to skip a cinema release.

It was due to come out in cinemas in November, but instead it will be put straight onto the Disney+ streaming service.

Coronavirus, social distancing and lockdown rules mean lots of cinemas are struggling. A number of big movies, including the new James Bond, have also been delayed.

It's meant some cinema companies have had to temporarily shut or reduce their opening times.

Soul is about a school music teacher who dreams of being a jazz performer.

But before his chance of a lifetime, an accident causes his soul to be separated from his body.

Watch the Soul trailer

Soul isn't the first film to go straight to streaming - it's also happened with Artemis Fowl and Mulan .

However, unlike with Mulan, viewers won't need to pay extra for it, it'll be included in the normal Disney+ subscription price.

Disney fans will have to wait until Christmas day to watch it though.

