NBA Championship 2020: LA Lakers win the NBA title

Getty Images It's the first time LeBron James has won the NBA title with the LA Lakers

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade as they beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in the sixth game of the play-off finals.

It's the 17th NBA championship win for the Lakers. They are now tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles.

The last time the Lakers won a title was in 2010, when the team was led by Kobe Bryant who died earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

It's LeBron's fourth title overall, having previously won with Miami and Cleveland.

Getty Images Lakers fans celebrated outside their stadium, the Staples Center, in LA.

The Finals' most valuable player (MVP) LeBron James stepped up to lead his team, recording a 'triple double'. That meant he scored 28 points, recorded 14 rebounds and helped his team mates with 10 assists.

He was helped out by his team mates Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo, who both also picked up 19 points.

Getty Images LeBron James moved to the LA Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018

How do the NBA Finals work?

When the NBA season has finished, the NBA play-offs decide which team are NBA champions.

The top eight teams in each 'conference', which are split into the East and West sides of the USA, take part in the tournament.

The final two teams in the tournament play seven games (known as the play-off finals) and the Lakers won the series victory on their sixth game on 12 October 2020.

Getty Images LA Lakers fans celebrated at their home stadium, the Staples Center

The play-offs are normally held in the spring but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBA season paused on 11 March when several players tested positive for the virus.

The season re-started on 31 July with the entire competition moving to a basketball camp at Disney World in Florida.

Players had to enter a coronavirus-free bubble, which the Lakers will now leave after more than 90 days away from their friends and family!

Getty Images It's the first title for the Lakers since 2010

LeBron breaking records

LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) with three different teams - the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

He now has four finals MVPs, only two behind basketball legend Michael Jordan who won six.

Getty Images LeBron James with all his new trophies

"Thinking I have something to prove fuels me," said James. "No matter what I've done in my career up to this point, there's still little rumblings of doubt, comparing me to the history of the game... 'Has he done this, has he done that?'

"Having that in my head, saying to myself why not still have something to prove, I think it fuels me."

Getty Images LeBron James has played in 10 NBA Finals for the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers.

Tributes to Kobe Bryant

The win for the Lakers comes in the same year they lost one of their greatest players - Kobe Bryant.

Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his daughter Gianna, who also played basketball.

The five-time NBA champion spent his entire career with the Lakers. He led them to their last NBA title in 2010.

Getty Images Fans laying flowers at Kobe's mural in Los Angeles

During several play-off games, the Lakers have worn their famous 'Black Mamba' jerseys, which were themed on Kobe Bryant's nickname. He co-designed and released the jerseys in 2017.

Lakers player Anthony Davis said "ever since the tragedy, all we wanted is to do it for him, and we didn't let him down."