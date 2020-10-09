Girls Takeover: Teens around the world try out top jobs
Girls Takeover is a global programme run by a group called Plan International. It allows girls around the world to temporarily take over positions normally held by leaders of all different kinds. Teens from around the world including Finland, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Kenya, Paraguay, Peru, Sudan, and Vietnam have all been taking part.
Mary, 18, took over the role of Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, sitting in on a senate meeting and speaking out about the bullying that many girls face on the internet.
Plan International
Distri, 16, spent the day at Rovio, the company that makes the game Angry Birds, giving a speech about the importance of girls knowing how to use and create technology.
Rovio
18-year-old Ada stepped into the boots of MTV News' Editor-in-Chief for the day, holding internal news meetings and writing news articles.
Plan International
Seventeen-year-old Asa-Marie from Finland called for universities of the future to be more equal and more sustainable, during her day as President of Aalto University.
Plan International Suomi
Sixteen-year-old Fatia symbolically took over a role position in the Ugandan government as the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission.
Plan International
Leticia, 17, became the High Commissioner to the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, Benin and Togo.
Plan International
Esther, 17, stepped into the shoes of the Ambassador of Sweden in Kenya.
Plan International
Fourteen-year-old Patience got to become CEO of a technology innovation hub in Malawi, attending to business calls and addressing different business issues.
Vincent Kumwenda
Rodaina took over as the Netherlands Ambassador in Egypt during her day of Girls Takeover.
Plan International
Mara, from Cambaodia got a taste of her dream of becoming a CEO of a big company.