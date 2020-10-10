Joe Wicks and Marcus Rashford on Queen's Birthday Honours list

Mike Egerton/PA Wire/Getty Images

Joe Wicks, Marcus Rashford and former Bake Off judge Mary Berry, along with members of the public who have helped during the pandemic, have all been given special honours by the Queen.

The Queen's Birthday Honours List recognises people for their amazing achievements or service to the country.

It usually comes out in June but was postponed this year because of coronavirus. More than 1400 people are on it, with many of them fundraisers, volunteers, scientists and key workers who have made a difference during lockdown.

The youngest person to be recognised is 16-year-old Theodore Wride for helping his local community in Sunderland during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This year's honours recipients are a testament to the sort of country we are - caring, compassionate and resolute in the face of a global pandemic. The hard work and dedication of these local, often unsung heroes has helped carry us through. I congratulate them all."

A brief guide to the honours system Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name

Knight or Dame

CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM - British Empire Medal

Marcus Rashford MBE

Reuters

Marcus Rashford has been made an MBE for his work to make sure that school pupils in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

The footballer who plays for England and Manchester United started a campaign in June to help feed the UK's most vulnerable children.

His campaign prompted the government to change its mind and continue a food voucher scheme in England during the summer holidays

As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, nevermind an MBE at the age of 22. The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. Marcus Rashford

Joe Wicks MBE

Joe Wicks had everyone jogging on the spot and star jumping their way through lockdown from the comfort of their own homes.

In March 955,158 people tuned in to one of his PE classes which earned him a Guinness world record!

He is being made an MBE for helping to keep children active and mentally fit.

Joe said: "My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you'd have thought 'He's not going to go anywhere, he's not going to do anything great'.

"But I've turned it around and I really am proud I've become this person who's helping people."

Sir David Attenborough

PA Media

Sir David Attenborough was knighted by the Queen in 1985, but now he has been given an even higher honour - he has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation.

The Order of St Michael and St George recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

The 94-year-old has had a long career sharing the wonders of the natural world and now his work focuses on highlighting the impact of climate change on our planet.

He's had a busy few months too - he was recently unveiled as a judge on the Duke of Cambridge's environmental competition the Earthshot Prize and he joined Instagram !

Dame Mary Berry

Baking queen Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" of being made a Dame.

The former Great British Bake Off judge said: "I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level - in cookery of course. However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling."

Key workers

PA

Key workers who have been helping to look after people during the pandemic have also been recognised, including Felicia Kwaku.

She's the associate director of nursing at Kings College NHS Foundation Trust and is being made an OBE for her support of BAME nurses during the pandemic.

She said that it is "timely and appropriate" that BAME people are being recognised for their efforts during Black History Month, adding: "You can't ignore the fact people have laid down their lives during this pandemic. It is only right, proper and fitting to honour them and honour those who continue to serve."