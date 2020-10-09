Strictly Come Dancing 2020: HRVY 'coronavirus-free' after isolating

Singer and YouTuber HRVY says he is now free from coronavirus and ready to start Strictly Come Dancing.
The 21-year-old tested positive earlier this month and had to isolate so that he could still take part in the Strictly launch.
HRVY - real name Harvey Cantwell - shared a message on social media on Thursday saying he no longer had the virus and "he's a free elf now ... thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I'm back, love you guys and see you all soon."
He only came into contact with a few members of the production crew for Strictly who also isolated themselves when HRVY tested positive.
It also meant he missed out on on the glammed-up photoshoot that the other contestants took part in.
The new series of Strictly begins on 17 October.
HRVY said he has grown up watching Strictly.
"I'm proper nervous but I'm buzzing. I don't think it's the dancing - it's the tight shirts and the tight trousers," he said. "I really want to win... If I go out on the first week I'll have to change my name and leave the country!"
Good luck HRVY!
