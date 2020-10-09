play
Watch Newsround

Young Mental Health: Pupils wearing yellow to show support for talking about mental health

Last updated at 06:51
comments
View Comments (2)
class wearing yellowYoung Minds

Pupils all around the UK are wearing something yellow to school.

It's part of a campaign to show support for talking about mental health and to raise money for charities.

So if you or your class are taking part - we want to see your pictures!

Send them in below and we'll put them on the website and might even show them on TV!

You can also leave us a comment below.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

A parent or teacher can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

More like this

The mental health charity young minds are encrouaging people to join in with the Wear Yellow campaign

World Mental Health Day: 'Don't be scared to ask for help'

Mental health

Newsround topics: PSHE and Mental Health

four-kids-staring-at-camera

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: The importance of being kind

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • I'm not having non uniform but my friend might give me a yellow bandana

  • YES! I have a yellow top on and a yellow badge! :D

Top Stories

Levi-Tafari

Liverpool: How slavery shaped our cities

comments
66
child looking at ground with magnifying glass

Should schools do more outdoor learning?

comments
10
Andy Robertson and Scotland players

Scotland one win away from Euro 2020!

comments
1
Newsround Home