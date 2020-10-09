Young Mental Health: Pupils wearing yellow to show support for talking about mental health

Young Minds

Pupils all around the UK are wearing something yellow to school.

It's part of a campaign to show support for talking about mental health and to raise money for charities.

So if you or your class are taking part - we want to see your pictures!

Send them in below and we'll put them on the website and might even show them on TV!

You can also leave us a comment below.

