Behind the scenes on The Secret Life of Boys

A new series of CBBC's Secret Life of Boys is coming soon, and Newsround has caught up with the cast!

Joel who plays Chris and Gene who plays Thane spoke to us about how they've returned to filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast and crew have to stay in their bubbles, have temperature checks and maintain social distancing.

As well as that, Joel and Gene have given us a few cheeky hints as to what might be coming up in the latest series, including new characters, pranks and lots more mischief!

