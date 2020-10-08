US Election 2020: Trump won't 'waste time' on virtual debate

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says he won't take part in a virtual debate with his election rival Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, who is representing the Republican party, is hoping to be re-elected as president in November.

He was scheduled to speak about important issues alongside Democratic party candidate, Mr Biden on Thursday 15 October in Miami.

However, the format of the debate has been changed after Trump received treatment for coronavirus.

The Commission, which make decisions on how the presidential debates work, said the change to a virtual discussion was to "protect the health and safety of all involved".

The candidates would take part "from separate remote locations".

However Mr Trump has cast doubt on whether the debate will actually happen, saying shortly after the announcement: "I'm not going to do a virtual debate."

He told American TV channel, Fox News that it was "not acceptable".

He added: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that's not what debating is all about.

"You sit behind a computer and do a debate? That's ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want."

The Republican Party, which Donald Trump represents, has said that the president will hold a rally in front of supporters at the same time instead.

Reuters Both Trump and Biden spent a lot of time shouting at each other during the first debate

Mr Biden has previously been wary of an on-stage event, saying he would attend as long as medical experts had given the go-ahead.

A Democratic Party statement has said that Mr Biden will participate in the virtual debate and that he "looks forward to speaking directly to the American people".

Responding to Mr Trump saying that he wont do it, he said: "We don't know what the president's going to do. He changes his mind every second. For me to comment on that now would be irresponsible."

If it does go ahead it won't be the first time they've squared up ahead of the election.

The first debate at the end of September was described as 'chaotic' when the two rivals argued and shouted over each other.