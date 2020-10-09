play
Watch Newsround

How slavery shaped Liverpool

Our modern cities have been shaped by the money made from slavery and we wanted to find out how.

Black people are central to the story of Britain's cities because their work helped fund our buildings, institutions, culture and history.

We met up with Levi Tafari who is a poet from Liverpool. He took Newsround on a tour of the city to show us how the history of slavery can still be found in its street names, organisations and monuments.

You can find out more about how slavery shaped other cities around the UK here.

