Euro 2020: Scotland one win away from first major tournament in over 20 years

Last updated at 06:53
Scotland men's teamGetty Images
Kenny McLean scored the fifth and final penalty for Scotland

Scotland's football team are just one game away from their first major finals since 1998.

They beat Israel in their first ever penalty shootout at Hampden, with Kenny McLean scoring the fifth of five perfect penalties.

The last time Scotland played in a major championship was 23 years ago at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Andy Robertson and Scotland playersGetty Images
Andy Robertson's reaction after Kenny McLean scored the final penalty

It was a goalless game though, with only one of the 29 shots on target - and that was from Israel.

But Scotland are now on a six-game unbeaten run and will play Serbia in the play-off finals.

What about Northern Ireland, England and Wales?

Northern Ireland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 on penalties, meaning they will go through to the next stage of Euro 2020 qualifying, facing Slovakia in the play-off final in November.

Northern Ireland football team celebrateGetty Images
Northern Ireland had their first penalty shootout in the team's history

And Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his England debut one to remember, scoring against Wales in the friendly at Wembley.

England beat Wales 3-0, with two more goals from Conor Coady and Danny Ings.

Calvert-Lewin scores against Wales at WembleyGetty Images
Calvert-Lewin has already scored two hat-tricks for Everton since moving there this season

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all play in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Do you think Scotland will make it to the delayed Euros next year? Let us know in the comments!

