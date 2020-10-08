Karim Zeroual to perform with Strictly professionals in West End

CBBC's Karim Zeroual made it through to the final of Strictly Come Dancing with some pretty impressive moves last year.

Now those dance skills will be paying the bills as he joins some of the Strictly professionals in a West End show.

He'll be teaming up with Aljaz Skorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Robin Windsor and Graziano Di Prima in Here Come The Boys at London's Garrick Theatre next year.

Karim will be hosting the show, as well as performing dance routines.

BBC/Guy Levy Karim made it to the Strictly final in 2019 with his pro partner Amy

He said: "To be asked to join the cast of Here Come The Boys was so unexpected.

"To be honest I was a bit nervous at first but with some encouragement from Aljaz I knew I had to do it."

He added: "I have a few surprises up my sleeve that the audience won't be expecting."

The dancers will compete against each other and the audience will get to judge their performances across a range of dance styles.